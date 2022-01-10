Emerging economies should not follow the Fed’s lead, according to the IMF.

The IMF believes that the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions will quickly raise borrowing costs.

The IMF warns emerging economies this year against blindly following the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, saying, “Policymakers may need to react by pulling multiple policy levers.”

Prices have been rising rapidly for nearly four decades, according to an IMF analysis released on Monday, and the tight labor market is now feeding into wage increases.

Emerging markets should tailor their responses to tighter funding conditions based on their own circumstances and vulnerabilities, according to the IMF.

The analysis stated that “inflation developments were a key factor in the Federal Reserve’s decision last month to accelerate the tapering of asset purchases.”

“In recent months, emerging markets with high public and private debt, foreign exchange exposures, and lower current-account balances have seen already larger movements of their currencies relative to the US dollar,” according to the analysis, which also noted that Fed tightening could have a severe impact on vulnerable countries.

“The combination of slower growth and increased vulnerabilities in such economies could result in negative feedback loops.”

It went on to say that the Fed’s actions would quickly raise borrowing costs.

“Emerging-market currencies may continue to depreciate,” the report stated, “but rising financing costs will be offset by foreign demand.”

“A credible commitment to a medium-term fiscal strategy would help boost investor confidence and regain room for fiscal support in a downturn,” the report stated, emphasizing how fiscal policy can help emerging economies withstand shocks.