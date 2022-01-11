The increase in Social Security payments will increase payments by (dollar)93 per month, giving millions of Americans an extra (dollar)1,116 per year.

Since January 1, Social Security payments have increased by about (dollar)93 per month, giving 70 million Americans an extra (dollar)1,116 per year.

The increase in benefits was the largest since the 1980s, and it was fueled by rising consumer goods prices.

Each month, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) raises payments for seniors and other social security recipients by 5.9%.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced the increase on January 1, and the new higher payments will begin to be issued this week.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, consumer prices have risen by 5.4 percent since September.

Social Security recipients will now receive checks of up to (dollar)1,658 per month, up from (dollar)1,565 per month in 2021.

Meanwhile, a typical couple’s benefits will rise from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753 per month, representing a (dollar)154 increase.

It wasn’t the only change made for the New Year in Social Security.

The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will increase from (dollar)142,800 to (dollar)147,00 starting this month.

Disabled Americans’ Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) will also increase by (dollar)76 from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358, an increase of (dollar)76.

For those with birthdays between January 11 and 20, the first Social Security payments of the year will be mailed out tomorrow.

The amount paid each month is determined by an individual’s work history and the age at which they first applied for benefits.

COLA notices were mailed to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries throughout December.

Beginning on January 12, those with birthdays between January 1 and October 10 can expect their money on the second Wednesday of each month.

Starting January 19, those with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th of the month can expect to receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of each month.

Starting January 26, anyone with a birthday between the 21st and the 31st of the month can expect to receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Nearly 90% of citizens 65 and older receive the benefits, which account for around 33% of the elderly’s income.

If you go to the SSA’s message center, you can get your benefit information.

