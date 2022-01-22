The inside of a family home on the market for over £1 million has been stripped bare.

With two reception rooms, a dining room, and a courtyard garden, the terraced property in Kentish Town, in the north of the capital, offers plenty of room.

The rooms are light and airy, with large arched windows that let in plenty of natural light.

However, before hiring a removal van, the lucky new owner will have to put in a lot of effort.

Because the house has been completely gutted on the inside, this is the case.

Visitors crossing the threshold will be struck by the true scope of the work required.

In some areas, ceilings have collapsed, exposing wooden rafters, and carpets have been ripped up.

Paintwork and skirting boards have been marred by damp, and a wall in one room has crumbled to the brickwork beneath it.

The property is in “poor condition” and requires extensive refurbishment, according to Winkworth Estate Agents.

“The house consists of two connecting reception rooms separated by double doors, as well as a dining room with access to a kitchen on the ground floor,” according to the ad.

“On the half landing, there’s a separate WC, a windowed bathroom, and one of the bedrooms, and two more bedrooms are upstairs.”

Ambitious buyers with plenty of cash on hand, on the other hand, will find a lot to like about the home, not least its location.

It’s close to two Northern line Tube stations.

It’s also a short walk to the beautiful Parliament Hill Fields, which lead to Hampstead Heath.

The Bull and Last, two of the city’s best restaurants and bars, are also right around the corner.

It’s not the only lovely period home on the market that needs a lot of work.

A three-bed house near King’s Cross St Pancras is in a similar state on the inside.

The house, which is also for sale for £1 million, is in utter disarray.

Daniel Watney’s agents admit that “extensive refurbishment” is required.

They claim, however, that the home, which was built around 1850, will be a fantastic investment for a forward-thinking buyer.

Meanwhile, a £1 million home has sat empty for years.

The end-of-terrace property, which is located just off Brick Lane in the East End, has dirty and uneven tiles on the floors, a sagging ceiling, and bare walls.

The house is “completely modernized,” according to the agents, but it is a “fantastic opportunity.”