The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that global debt will reach a new high of (dollar)226 trillion in 2020.

IMF: By 2020, global debt will have reached a new high of (dollar)226 trillion.

According to the IMF, global debt increased by 28 percentage points to 256 percent of global GDP last year, the largest one-year increase since WWII.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Global debt reached (dollar)226 trillion in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), owing to the coronavirus health crisis and the subsequent deep recession.

According to the IMF’s blog, the figure rose 28 percentage points to 256 percent of global GDP last year, the largest one-year debt increase since World War II.

“Governments must now navigate a world of record-high public and private debt levels, new virus mutations, and rising inflation,” it warned.

The share of public debt in total global debt was nearly 40%, the highest since the mid-1960s.

The IMF pointed out that debt dynamics differed significantly between countries, with advanced economies and China accounting for more than 90% of the (dollar)28 trillion debt increase in 2020.

Low interest rates, central bank actions (including large purchases of government debt), and well-developed financial markets allowed these countries to expand public and private debt during the pandemic, according to the report.

In advanced economies, public debt increased to 124 percent of GDP in 2020, up from 70 percent in 2007, while private debt increased at a slower rate, from 164 percent to 178 percent of GDP.

China was responsible for 26% of the increase in global debt.

Emerging markets (excluding China) and low-income countries each contributed around (dollar)1-(dollar)1.2 trillion to the global debt increase, owing to higher public debt.