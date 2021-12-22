The IRS child tax credit 2022 deadline is coming up in six days, and families are rushing to make the first batch of $300 payments in January.

The IRS child tax credit 2022 deadline is coming up in six days, and families are rushing to make their (dollar)300 payments in January.

FAMILIES are pushing for another year of (dollar)300 monthly payments per child as the IRS begins to phase out the Child Tax Credit, which expires on December 31.

As Congress debates whether to extend the Child Tax Credit for another year, parents are waiting to see if their next Child Tax Credit checks, which were sent out on December 17, will be their last.

Under the (dollar)1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, families who qualified for the credit will receive (dollar)300 monthly payments per child in 2021.

However, because the tax credit was only meant to last until the end of the year, it may soon be gone.

Democrats in Congress are pushing for a new round of child tax credits for 2022, but West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a member of their own party, is opposed.

To make matters worse, the IRS has given Congress until December 28 to pass a package that will ensure payments are sent out on time in mid-January.

In the new year, if the Build Back Better legislation is passed, fewer families will receive monthly payments.

Only joint filers who earn less than (dollar)150,000 and heads of households who earn less than (dollar)112,500 will receive a check.

Parents of children under the age of six have received a monthly check of up to (dollar)300 for each child, and parents of children aged six to seventeen have received a monthly check of up to (dollar)250.

The checks cover half of the enhanced credit; the remaining half will arrive when families file their 2021 tax returns this year.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our child tax credit live blog…

Each younger child is eligible for a credit of up to (dollar)3,600, while each older child is eligible for a credit of up to (dollar)3,000.

Prior to this year, the normal CTC was up to (dollar)2,000 for each child under the age of 17, which parents could claim on their tax returns once a year.

As the credit became refundable this year, more people became eligible.

Previously, the CTC was only partially refundable, making those with incomes below a certain threshold ineligible for the tax credit.

The full credits are now available to 26 million more children.

