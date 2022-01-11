The IRS has issued an urgent warning ahead of the ‘frustrating’ tax season, and you MUST keep these two letters.

The IRS is reminding Americans to keep two letters on hand ahead of a “frustrating” tax season.

Americans have been warned that the IRS is dealing with a backlog of returns, staffing shortages, and a surge in taxpayer phone calls.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has warned that it is still working on “unprocessed prior-year individual tax returns.”

“We are unable to provide our taxpayers and tax system with the level of service and enforcement that they deserve and require in many areas.”

“This is frustrating for taxpayers, IRS employees, and me,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement released on Monday.

“IRS employees want to do more, and we’ll keep doing everything we can with the resources we have in 2022.”

The IRS announced on January 24 that it will begin accepting individual tax returns for the year 2021, with a filing deadline of April 18 for most taxpayers.

Filers should be aware, however, that they must present two important documents when filing their returns.

Letter 6475, “Your Third Economic Impact Payment,” is expected to arrive in the coming days and weeks, according to the IRS.

“These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their federal tax return for the year 2021,” it said in a statement.

The letter specifies how much stimulus money you received in 2021, including any “plus-up” payments.

The letter should be sent to 36 million households.

“Letter 6475 only applies to the third round of Economic Impact Payments, which began in March 2021 and ended in December 2021,” according to the IRS.

“The third round of Economic Impact Payments, which included ‘plus-up’ payments, were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit to be claimed on a 2021 tax return.”

You can also use the letter to see if you qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

The difference between the amount of the third stimulus check you were eligible for and the amount you received will be used to calculate this credit.

Although stimulus checks are not taxable, they must be reported on 2021 tax returns, which are due this spring.

Late in January, the IRS will begin sending out the letters.

The IRS began sending letter “6419” (for child tax credit) in December and will continue to do so until the end of the month.

The letter is expected to be delivered in an envelope labeled “Important Tax Document.”

The information in this letter is crucial…

