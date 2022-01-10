The IRS is sending out important stimulus check envelopes, so keep an eye out for these details to ensure you receive yours.

The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning to Americans not to throw away a letter that will be mailed to them later this month.

The envelopes will be automatically mailed to millions of taxpayers in the coming days.

According to reports, they will be labeled as “important tax documents” or “third economic payments.”

Those who received a third stimulus check last year will receive the 6475 letter.

It will also assist those who have not yet received money that is owed to them.

“Using the information in these letters when preparing a tax return can help reduce errors and processing delays,” the IRS said in a statement.

“These letters should be kept by the people who receive them.”

Please do not discard them.

“These letters can assist taxpayers or their tax professional in preparing their federal tax return for the year 2021.”

Despite the fact that the stimulus checks are not taxed, they must still be claimed.

Following the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the third Economic Impact Payments [EIP] were sent between March and December 2021.

Over (dollar)160 million in checks to adults worth up to (dollar)1,400 each, plus an additional (dollar)1,400 for dependents.

“Letter 6475 only applies to the third round of Economic Impact Payments, which began in March 2021 and ended in December 2021,” according to the IRS.

“The third round of Economic Impact Payments, which included ‘plus-up’ payments, were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit to be claimed on a 2021 tax return.”

You can use the letter to see if you qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

The difference between the amount of the third stimulus check you were eligible for and the amount you actually received will be applied to this credit.

Stimulus checks were first distributed to eligible recipients in March of last year, and each qualifying taxpayer and each of their dependents can receive up to (dollar)1,400.

If people haven’t received their stimulus checks or their circumstances have changed, they may be eligible for more money.

Anyone having a second child or adopting a dependent child would be eligible for additional funds.

Letter 6419, which concerns the 2021 child tax credit (CTC) payments, may have already arrived or be on its way to families.

This shows how much money was given to your family in advance and how many qualifying children the monthly deposits were based on.

“Families who received advance payments should compare the amount of the child tax credit they can claim on their 2021 tax return with the amount of the advance payments they received in 2021,” the agency said.

