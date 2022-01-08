The IRS is sending out stimulus check letters to millions of taxpayers this month.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will send a stimulus check letter to American taxpayers later this month.

The correspondence, titled Letter 6475, “Your Third Economic Impact Payment,” contains information about the third stimulus checks that were distributed last year.

In late January, the IRS will begin mailing the letters.

Keep the letter because “these letters can assist taxpayers, or their tax professional, in preparing their 2021 federal tax return,” according to the IRS.

The letter will detail how much stimulus money you received in 2021, including any “plus-up” payments.

You’ll be able to tell if you can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return based on the details.

This credit will cover any shortfall between the amount you were eligible for in the third stimulus check and the amount you received.

The letter, which will be important in order to receive any cashback when it comes time to file taxes for 2021, should be received by 36 million families.

“Letter 6475 only applies to the third round of Economic Impact Payments,” according to the IRS, which began in March 2021 and ended in December 2021.

“The third round of Economic Impact Payments, which included the ‘plus-up’ payments, were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit to be claimed on a 2021 tax return.”

Even though stimulus payments are not taxable, you must report them on your 2021 tax returns, which are due this spring.

The IRS began sending letter “6419” (for child tax credit) in December and will continue to do so until the end of the month.

The number of eligible children and the total amount of tax credit payments received in 2021 are both included in this letter.

Duke Alexander Moore, a tax expert, recently stated that both of these letters are required in order to claim additional child tax credit money and advised recipients not to discard them.

He also cautioned that filing your taxes without the letters could result in a delay.

