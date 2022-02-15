The IRS isn’t going to do it for you, so fill out your Recovery Rebate Credit worksheet as soon as possible.

TAXPAYERS are being reminded that the IRS will not complete their Recovery Rebate Credit worksheets for them when they file their taxes.

Those who received less or no stimulus payments last year despite being eligible can get the money they owe by filing a tax return this year, but they must fill out the necessary forms.

“If you don’t fill out that worksheet, the IRS isn’t going to do it for you,” tax practice and ethics expert Henry Grzes told WUSA9.

Grzes went on to say that because the 2021 stimulus payment was based on prior-year filings, some taxpayers may be eligible for more money.

Taxpayers must ensure that their information is accurate in order to receive the correct amount of money.

Users can check how much money they have received so far on the IRS website.

In addition, “Letter 6475” aids in determining whether you are eligible for the recovery rebate credit on your 2021 tax return.

It also explains how to claim the funds when you file your tax return.

There are other ways to find out how much stimulus money you received if you didn’t receive a letter or if you threw it away by mistake.

You can check your bank statements from last year to see how much was deposited, or you can sign in to your online account and go to the Tax Records page and look under the “Economic Impact Payment Information” section.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is encouraging taxpayers to use the agency’s online tools to file their federal tax returns for 2021.

The agency had issued over 175 million third-round stimulus checks as of December 2021.

While the majority of Americans have received their third stimulus payments, a few groups may still owe money.

According to a recent IRS blog post, this may include the following families.

