The IRS will begin accepting tax returns next week; here are the top 5 things to keep in mind to get your money back quickly.

Starting next week, the IRS will accept tax returns; here are the top 5 things to remember to get your money back quickly.

AMERICANS must file their taxes correctly to avoid delays, and they should consult online resources before contacting the IRS, according to IRS officials.

The suggestion comes just days before the start of the federal tax filing season on January 24.

Before filing their taxes, Americans should keep five things in mind.

To receive an accurate tax return, taxpayers should file their documents electronically and select the direct deposit option.

Americans are encouraged to use the e-file software, which aids in the avoidance of errors by taxpayers.

When completing a tax return, a question and answer format assists taxpayers at every step.

Americans should double-check their stimulus payment and advance child tax credit information before filing their tax returns.

They should also keep documents such as Letter 6419, which was sent to families who received advance child tax credits, on hand.

Taxpayers will be able to figure out how much they are eligible to claim based on this letter.

It details how many child tax credits they claimed in 2021, as well as the number of children who filed.

The letter includes crucial information that can assist in ensuring the accuracy of the tax return.

In addition, the IRS began sending letters to Americans who received a third stimulus payment in late January 2021 earlier this month.

Letter 6475 can also assist taxpayers in determining whether or not they are eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Both letters, according to the IRS, contain crucial information that will assist taxpayers in filing accurate returns.

If it’s missing, the return may need to be re-examined.

Before calling the IRS, Americans should look up information on the internet.

Online tools are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there is no need to schedule an appointment.

According to the IRS, phone demand on lines is still high, and callers may experience delays.

Americans should go to IRS.gov to check on the status of their refunds and get answers to their tax-related questions.

Some taxpayers may still be awaiting the processing of their 2020 tax returns.

If this is the case, taxpayers should enter (dollar)0 on their 2021 tax return for last year’s Adjusted Gross Income.

Those who signed up for advance child tax credits using a non-filer tool should enter (dollar)1 as their AGI for 2020.

If you don’t know your AGI, you can find it on the Tax Records tab of your IRS online account.

A transcript can also be mailed to an American, but it may take up to 10 days to arrive.

