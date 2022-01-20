The IRS will begin accepting tax returns NEXT WEEK, so make sure to file yours as soon as possible to get your money.

The IRS will begin accepting tax returns NEXT WEEK, so make sure you file yours as soon as possible to receive your money.

On Monday, January 24, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting 2021 tax returns, as that is the start of the tax filing season.

The season lasts until April 18, when the tax deadline is reached.

As the Covid pandemic continues, the IRS has warned that refunds for the 2022 filing season will be delayed significantly.

Although the IRS’s e-filing portal has not yet been launched, it is expected to be available on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Last year, the agency postponed the filing of 2020 tax returns until February 12, 2021, in order to test its systems and add extra programming in order to avoid refund delays.

This was primarily due to the passage of a major new law in late 2020, which included tax reform and (dollar)600 stimulus checks.

Filing your tax returns electronically is a way to avoid getting them in the mail.

You don’t have to worry about your return getting lost in the mail if you file electronically.

Furthermore, the IRS claims that those who file electronically are more likely to receive a faster refund.

According to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, about 10 million taxpayers filed paper returns last year, accounting for about 7% of all returns.

Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive your money after your return has been processed.

Your refund will be automatically deposited into your bank account if you choose direct deposit, and you will not need to check your mailbox every day.

Furthermore, each paper refund costs the taxpayer more than (dollar)1 whereas each direct deposit costs only a dime.

When you file your tax return, you can choose direct deposit as your refund method in your tax software.

After that, you must enter your routing and account numbers.

If you’ve ever had trouble filing tax returns, you should know that it’s not easy, and you should consider hiring a professional to help you.

Simply ensure that you have all of your tax information on hand so that a tax professional can assist you.

Importantly, hiring a tax professional will alleviate your concerns about filing a return incorrectly.

If you don’t file your taxes on time, you could face penalties worth hundreds of dollars.

If you don't file your taxes on time, you could face penalties worth hundreds of dollars.

