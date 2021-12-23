The Istanbul Stock Exchange (Bursa Istanbul) opened higher on Thursday.

In the first session, the BIST 100 index jumped over 31 points.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Thursday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,835.33, up 1.73 percent, or 31.18 points, from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index closed at 1,804.15 points, with a daily trading volume of 42 billion liras ($3.37 billion).

Following the announcement of government measures to support the Turkish lira on Monday, the currency has continued to recover.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 11.9430, down from 12.4580 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 13.5930 liras from 14.1010 liras, while the British pound was worth 16.0490 liras, down from 16.6670 liras.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), a barrel of Brent crude oil was selling for around $75.43.