The Karenjy, the car made in Madagascar

The Pope had moved to Karenjy during his visit to Madagascar, on September 6, 2019. Rijasolo / AFP

It is one of the few cars built on the African continent. In Madagascar, Karenjy is the pride of the islanders. With its unique and rustic design, this 4×4 is found more and more in the streets of the capital, Antananarivo, or on the many dilapidated roads of the country. When the Pope came in September, she was even chosen by the Vatican and adapted as a “papamobile”. Every year, around thirty cars leave the only car factory on the Big Island, 400 kilometers south of the capital Antananarivo.