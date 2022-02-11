The key rate in Russia has been raised by 100 basis points to 9.50 percent.

Borrowing costs have risen to their highest level in five years.

ANKARA (Turkey)

To combat rising inflation, Russia’s Central Bank increased its key rate by 100 basis points to 9.5 percent on Friday, bringing borrowing costs to their highest level in five years.

The bank said in a statement that inflation is “developing significantly above the Bank’s October forecast.”

It also stated that inflation expectations have not decreased and have reached multi-year highs, and that the monetary policy stance is aimed at bringing inflation back to 4%.

Annual inflation rose to 8.7% in January (from 8.4% in December 2021), with 8.8% projected as of February 4th.

Inflationary pressure is exacerbated by rising demand, global commodity prices, and rapid economic recovery, according to the bank.