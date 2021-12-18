The killer of a Glasgow-born cop who was stabbed to death by a bag thief is being sought for a £30,000 reward.

In 1991, Detective Constable James Morrison, also known as Jim, was assassinated while pursuing a suspected bag thief, and the Metropolitan Police Service has offered a £30,000 reward for information leading to his killer’s conviction.

The 26-year-old Glasgow-born officer was fatally stabbed while working off-duty in Covent Garden, central London, around 10 p.m. on Friday, December 13 by a man with a North African appearance, according to police.

His widow Victoria Morrison, 55, told the PA news agency that the incident “still feels like last week” three decades later while speaking at Scotland Yard.

“There isn’t any closure,” she stated.

“Everyone in the family is troubled by the possibility that someone has gotten away with it.”

“That’s difficult, and I know Jim would pursue an investigation until it was solved, especially given his personality.”

“I’d like to see it resolved so we can put this behind us.”

Mrs Morrison described her late husband as a “very charismatic, enthusiastic, and determined individual” who “loved his family” and his job.

Donald Morrison, Mr Morrison’s 55-year-old brother, expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of closure.

“We were very close,” he told PA.

He was 15 months my senior.

“He was my best friend, my best pal,” says the narrator.

“He missed my children as they grew up, as well as his nephews and nieces.”

“Even if we catch this guy,” Mr Morrison continued, “there will never be closure.”

“There will always be this big hole there that will never be filled,” says the narrator.

The Metropolitan Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Reeves said she still believes the case can be solved and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We make some progress in the investigation every year, and we will never give up,” she said, “but we still don’t have that crucial breakthrough in the case.”

“I believe there are people who have information, and with their assistance, we now have the ability to.

