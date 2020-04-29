The Last of Us Part II Leaks Have Started Circulating Online Showing Major Cutscenes

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II is still in the works and was supposed to be released on May 29, but due to recent events, both Sony and the developers decided to delay the game until further notice. Now, the devs have another big problem: major leaks have surfaced online.

READ ALSO: Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to Unlock Every Resolution Scene on Chapter 14

According to a report by Engadget, the leak is huge, including gameplay, menus, and even multiple cutscenes that are essential for the game’s narrative, even allegedly containing the entire ending scene.

The developers are yet to confirm the authenticity of those leaks, but many believe they are true, especially with the amazing character models that Naughty Dog is well-known for, as well as the voice works.

Apparently, the leak started on YouTube, but it has since been taken down.

Threads on Reddit that points to The Last of Us Part II leaks have also been removed, but remnants of one of the most significant leaks in recent history remain on some popular gaming forums such as ResetEra.

Some of the footage has also been uploaded to Twitter.

Read Also: Trials of Mana Character Guide: How to Decide Who to Use?

Dexerto noted down some of the plot-heavy leaks that have surfaced, but if you don’t want to be spoiled, skip this section or stop reading entirely.

Among the leaked The Last of Us Part II footages shows a cutscene of Ellie and Dina riding a horse together, as well as quite a lengthy conversation between Ellie and Joel.

Another footage shows one of the biggest leaks of the bunch was a cutscene hinting at the growing relationship of Ellie and Dina, showing the two characters deep in pillow talk before they were interrupted by Jesse.

However, perhaps the biggest of all is the one that showed Ellie finding Joel caught and beaten by bandits, which could possibly be his rumored death scene–something that Joel and The Last of Us fans, in general, will hate.

Although there is no confirmation that the footage did come from Naughty Dogs and are indeed from the upcoming sequel of the 2013 hit game, the general belief is that it came from a disgruntled employee or an alpha tester.

Additionally, it seems like the leaks came from a March test build.

As of now, it’s best to take the leak with a pinch of salt and wait for an announcement by Naughty Dogs or Sony regarding the game, especially when it will be released since the game has no release date after Sony’s announcement.

The Last of Us Part II is the sequel of the well-loved and highly-applauded 2013 game from the Uncharted developers, telling the story of survivors in the post-apocalyptic USA.

Because of its popularity, Naughty Dog and HBO are partnering together to bring the story to television and, most likely, HBO’s streaming services. Still, there is little detail about the upcoming series adaptation.

Nevertheless, according to The Sixth Axis, the series will remain faithful to the source as Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckman will be working alongside the production team, helmed by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin.

Read Also: Best Guide to Farm AP For a Materia Level Up in Final Fantasy 7 Remake