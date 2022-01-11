The majority of European stocks finish in the black.

The majority of European stocks end the day in the green.

ANKARA

On the first trading day of the new year, European stock markets ended mostly higher.

The STOXX Europe 600 index, which includes around 90% of the European market capitalization in 17 countries, rose 2.19 points, or 0.45%, to close at 489.99.

The DAX 30 in Germany increased by 135.87 points, or 0.86 percent, to 16,020, while the CAC 40 in France increased by 64.19 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,217.

The FTSE MIB 30 in Italy closed at 27,730, up 383.49 points, or 1.4 percent.

The IBEX 35 index in Spain increased by 47.4 points, or 0.54 percent, to 8,761.

The FTSE 100 index in London, on the other hand, dropped 18.47 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,384.