The Mall of San Juan reacts to Nordstrom closure | Economy

The owner of The Mall of San Juan, Taubman validated the permanent closure of the retail fashion chain, Nordstrom, awarding it to a corporate restructuring, where 16 of its stores will not reopen, including its location in Puerto Rico. .

The Mall of San Juan general manager Marnie Marquina appreciated the chain’s alliance with San Juan, but not before assuring that the mall will continue to move forward. Taubman is committed to bringing new and unique tenants to The Mall of San Juan and the Nordstrom space will provide that opportunity. The Mall of San Juan has more than 100 restaurants and shops, of which 60 percent are unique in the market. The mall will continue to be a shopping and dining destination with a unique experience. When possible, we will welcome our customers to The Mall of San Juan in the safest way possible. ”

This reaction is obtained after transcending the permanent closure of Nordstrom’s operations in San Juan Puerto Rico this morning, a journey that was reduced to just five years of local presence, of which a year and a half remained closed after the reconstruction processes in the face of Hurricane Maria on the Island.

After Maria, the store had managed to fully open both levels. They made some updates to the design of the store. In total, Nordstrom was 138,000 square feet, which includes three shoe departments, extensive cosmetic and accessory areas, and a wide offering of popular brands for men, women and children.