The Mandalorian Season 3 is Already in Progress, Disney+ Announces

Several months before the second season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+, the streaming service has already confirmed that they’re already working on its third season, to the delight of its many fans around the world.

According to a report on ScreenRant, the publication variety confirmed that actor and director Jon Favreau will be working on the scripts. The show premiered last fall and received great reviews from critics and Star Wars fans — with many of them fawning over Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian became Disney+’s flagship program when it premiered in 2019. And according to the report, “the streaming service has had no trouble securing subscribers (especially now with people in quarantine), but their other original shows haven’t matched The Mandalorian’s success.”

In the Star Wars Blog last April 1, Favreau shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set. And on May 4 also known as Star Wars Day, they announced that a brand-new series will debut that will take viewers behind-the-scenes of the first Star Wars live-action series

“What started as a fan-generated grassroots holiday, Star Wars Day has become a full-fledged celebration of the Star Wars saga embraced by the entire galaxy,” the blog entry said.

“This year, fans can look forward to the highly-anticipated conclusion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars alongside the global premiere of the new eight-episode documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

