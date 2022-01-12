The MandG Episode Income Fund is a versatile, one-of-a-kind, and reasonably priced investment.

Multi-asset funds allow you to invest in a variety of styles, sectors, regions, and assets.

I’m not sure about you, but I think I’m suffering from ‘decision fatigue.’

Decision fatigue occurs when you are forced to make too many decisions in a short period of time – you begin by carefully weighing your options, but your mental energy is depleted, and you either make rash decisions or can’t decide at all.

And after nearly two years of constantly changing circumstances – deciding whether to risk seeing friends and family, booking that flight and vacation, or simply whether to travel into the office or not – my brain appears to have gone on strike – just when I need to be thinking about maximizing all of my tax breaks and investing in my ISA.

With thousands of funds available, choosing the right one for you can be a difficult task at the best of times, let alone in the midst of a pandemic when everything seems uncertain.

Multi-asset funds, thankfully, are available to assist investors.

When done correctly, these funds can protect investors from market shocks by allowing the manager to invest across a wide range of styles, sectors, regions, and assets.

In times of real market uncertainty, that extra layer of security has proven to be invaluable – and you get a professional investor to make all of those decisions for you.

The fund for this week is an excellent example.

The MandG Episode Income fund invests in a diverse range of assets with the goal of producing monthly income and long-term capital growth.

It aims for a cash plus 4% yield, with volatility managed through asset allocation flexibility.

The term “episode” refers to a period of time during which an investor’s emotions cause them to act irrationally.

Steven Andrew, who has been in charge of the fund since its inception in 2010, employs behavioural finance to identify pockets of value and invest against the herd rather than with it.

The fund’s investment process was created to prevent the manager from succumbing to behavioural biases, and the process’s cornerstone is determining which income-generating assets are currently priced attractively or unattractively, and why.

Steven evaluates the options available to him.

