The manufacturing PMI in Turkiye was 52.1 at the end of 2021.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to figures released on Monday, the manufacturing sector’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Turkiye was 52.1 at the end of 2021.

In December, the manufacturing PMI rose slightly from the previous month, hovering above the threshold level for the seventh month in a row, according to a monthly report by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and London-based global data firm IHS Markit.

According to the report, job creation was one of the factors behind the recent improvement in business conditions.

“Employment increased for the 19th month in a row, and at the fastest pace since August,” it said.

According to the report, inflationary pressures had a negative impact on the Turkish manufacturing sector in December, with demand and production moderated amid steep price increases.

Input costs increased at the fastest rate since the survey began in mid-2005, with “firms indicating that lira depreciation was the main factor driving up cost burdens,” according to the report.

Total new orders fell for the third month in a row as customers were put off by rising prices, but new export business grew as international demand improved.

Turkiye’s annual inflation hit a 19-year high of 36.08 percent in December, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.