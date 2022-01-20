The market in the United States finishes in the red.

Stocks in the United States end the day in the red.

Treasury yields have remained stable after reaching two-year highs earlier this week.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Concerns about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate moves, as well as tensions between Russia and Ukraine, led to a drop in US stocks on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.26 points, or 0.89 percent, to 34,715.

The SandP 500 index fell 50.03 points, or 1.1 percent, to 4,482.

The Nasdaq closed at 14,154, down 186.23 points, or 1.3 percent.

Several companies saw their stock prices fall, but Tesla and Microsoft, as well as vaccine manufacturers Johnson and Johnson and Moderna, outperformed the market.

After hitting two-year highs earlier this week, Treasury yields remained stable.

Almost all Asian and European stocks ended the day higher, while the BIST 100 index in Turkiye fell.