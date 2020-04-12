The Meaning Of Toyota Model Names

The denominations of cars they almost always have their story behind them. Manufacturers do not usually leave this aspect to chance and marketing departments always study their reception in different markets. Although there will always be exceptions that are remembered for their peculiar meaning in other languages. Now we are going to analyze the meanings of the toyota model names with some help from the Japanese brand.

Toyota Aygo

We started with the Toyota Aygo, the smallest of the house that has been on the market since 2005 and was conceived thanks to an alliance with PSA. As it has a marked youthful character, its name comes from the expression “I go”, which means “I go” in English and is pronounced literally Aygo. This maintains the concept of mobility and freedom that is sought with this model.

Toyota Yaris

Next in the range is the Toyota Yaris, also an urbanite that embraces the brand’s hybrid philosophy. In this case its name comes from Charis, who is the goddess of elegance in Greek mythology. In this case, what they did was change the first letters for the German expression “ha” (ya) to relate it to the positive perception of its design.

Toyota Corolla

The name of the Toyota Corolla returned to our market recently being one of the most widespread worldwide. This name comes from Latin and means “small crown“Although it is also what the corolla is called, the internal part of the flowers. In this model they wanted to refer to their attractive image.

Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius was the first hybrid in history and the one that started with a technology that has accompanied the Japanese brand since 1997. Its name also comes from Latin and means “first“, Referring to the fact that it is a pioneering model for its propulsion system.

Toyota camry

The Toyota Camry also recently landed in our market after having evident success in other parts of the world. This sedan uses a name that comes from the brand’s native language. It is a derivative of the Japanese word “Kanmuri”, which means crown. Hence it refers to royalty.

Toyota C-HR

The Toyota C-HR is a fairly recent model but is having unprecedented success. Its name comes from the expression “Compact High Rider”(Or“ Coupe High-Rider) from English. It refers to its compact and coupe-like bodywork added to the elevated driving position that is present in these SUVs.

Toyota RAV4

Although it is now an SUV, the Toyota RAV4 was born as an SUV of those of yesteryear. This specimen, which dates from 1994, was named after the acronym “Recreational Active Vehicle 4” It comes to mean that it is an active recreational vehicle and that it has four-wheel drive, something appropriate for a model that wanted to contribute something different.

Toyota GT86

With the Toyota GT86, the Japanese brand returned to that attractive segment of sports cars. To choose your name, tribute to two great models from the past from Toyota. On the one hand, it takes the letters of the 2000GT from the 60s, while the numbers come from the AE86, the mythical version of the Corolla in the 80s. In addition, there is a wink in its mechanics, since the boxer engine of the GT86 has cylinders with 86 mm diameter and stroke.

Toyota GR Supra

The return of the Toyota Supra was an event within the brand, as it was the reinterpretation of a whole myth. It is now called GR Supra, with those first letters referring to the Gazoo Racing sports division. Supra means “above” or “above” in Latin, something very successful for a sports car that wanted to be at the top of sports cars when it came out in the late 70s.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the models with the longest history of the brand. It comes from the Jeep BJ and was conceived as a light SUV for military use in the 1950s. Over the years, its name had to be changed due to legal problems and the brand’s technical director at the time, Hanji Umehara, proposed the name Land Cruiser – English Land Cruiser– for this issue.

Toyota hilux

Another one of the mythical ones in the brand is the Toyota Hilux, a fireproof pick-up that has been alive since the 60s. Despite its industrial vocation, it is a model with more qualities and that was made clear from the beginning by naming it “Hi-Luxury“, Which would translate as” great luxury “of English.

Toyota proace

The name Toyota Proace is present in the brand’s commercials, with the novelty of recently incorporating Proace City. Well, his name is a combination of “Pro”, an abbreviation for professional in English, and “Ace”, which means expert. Such a professional expert to perform any type of task.