The menu at a new Glasgow cafe includes supermarket waste, as well as a pay it forward scheme for the less fortunate.

New Glasgow cafe serves supermarket waste and has a pay-it-forward scheme for the less fortunate.

The city’s east end has a brand new community cafe that serves affordable meals made from waste products and will provide free food and support to the homeless.

In Glasgow’s east end, a new zero-waste cafe has opened with a menu that safely incorporates supermarket waste.

The Halliday Foundation has secured a lease at Barrowfield Community Centre to launch Communiteà, which will feature recyclable products and a menu made from discarded supermarket food.

The cafe will have a ‘Pay It Forward’ option, where diners can pay double for their meal in exchange for allowing someone else in the community to eat out.

People experiencing homelessness will also be given vouchers for free meals through partner organizations.

As part of a program to help people into the hospitality industry, Communiteà will be staffed by volunteers dealing with addiction, mental health issues, and unemployment.

Hot rolls start at £1.50 and hot meals start at £2.50, and you can see what else is available on the Halliday Foundation’s Facebook page.