“The Netflix Of China” inflation figures since before the IPO, says a short seller who warned of Luckin Coffee

Chinese video-on-demand service company(NASDAQ: IQ) already falsified user numbers before the IPO in 2018 in New York and continued to do so, the short seller Wolfpack Research said in a report on Tuesday.

What happened

According to Wolfpack, iQIYI increased sales by about $ 1.1 to 1.8 billion in 2019, 27 to 44 percent above actual sales.

The company owned by Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has increased the actual number of users on its platform by 42% to 60%.

Wolfpack interviewed 1,563 people among the "target group" of iQIYI in China and found that about a third of the company's users quit their membership through partner companies such as JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) or Xiaomi Corp. (OTC: XIACF).

About half of these memberships were acquired free or “almost free” as part of some “buy one get one” offers.

iQIYI counts the total income from these memberships, but writes down the income of its partners as expenses. “This allows IQ to increase its earnings while burning the wrong money,” said Wolfpack.

Muddy Waters Backs, iQIYI garbage report

Muddy Waters Research, an early investor in Wolfpack, supported the research.

"[We] I think it's a scam," said Muddy Waters in one Tweet. "We supported Wolfpack in the extensive research of iQIYI …[It] fraudulently and materially overrated its users, earnings, acquisition considerations, and the value of its "exchange" content."

iQIYI replied to the short seller report, saying it contained “numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements, and misleading conclusions and interpretations of information related to the company”.

The Wolfgang report comes days later Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) admitted that the Chief Operating Officer increased sales in his earlier filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a report in January, Muddy Waters also suggested that Luckin adulterated sales and inventory figures, among other things.

Price action

IQIYI shares closed Tuesday up 3.22% at $ 17.30. After closing, the stock was down 3.6% at $ 16.68.

Baidu closed 1.1% lower at $ 101.79 and closed 1.3 hours lower at $ 100.49.

