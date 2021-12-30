The new covid rules in Scotland and their implications for Hogmanay celebrations

What the new covid rules mean for Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland

Despite the fact that pubs and bars are allowed to stay open, Scots are being advised to stay at home as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of covid.

Under the current covid guidelines, New Year’s Eve celebrations will be permitted, but they are expected to differ from what many had planned.

On Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that people will be able to meet up on Hogmanay, but in smaller groups.

Despite the fact that pubs and bars are allowed to remain open, Scots are being asked to limit social gatherings to three members of their household – and to take lateral flow tests each day they plan to meet others.

Pubs and restaurants in Scotland have reintroduced social distancing indoors, with customers being required to order while seated at a table, as per previously announced restrictions.

For at least three weeks, nightclubs have been forced to close, and all outdoor public events are limited to 500 people.

The restrictions would be in place until health experts had a better understanding of the omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the First Minister.

“We must try to avoid the sheer volume of cases overwhelming us,” she told MSPs, “while we better understand the impacts and while more and more of us get the added protection of booster vaccinations – which will help reduce the impacts.”

“As a result, it is prudent, if not necessary, to slow transmission as much as possible.”

“We are advising everyone to stay at home more than usual over Hogmanay and New Year’s Day, and for at least the first week in January, to limit the size of any indoor social gatherings to no more than three households.”

Despite her plea, Ms. Sturgeon confirmed that the current restrictions would not be changed.

On January 11th, the current policies will be reviewed.