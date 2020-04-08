The north-south divide blocks the economic response to the coronavirus (Júlia Manresa Nogueras)

“More work is needed. We are working hard to get an agreement. ” With this message from the Eurogroup spokesman, the eurozone’s finance ministers stopped their video conference call at 7pm yesterday in which they needed to approve a package of economic measures to respond to the coronavirus crisis. The divide between north and south is deep, to the point where you need to spend the whole night discussing. At 7am this morning the talks continued, having stopped and resumed several times. “I would not take the agreement for granted,” said early-morning community sources. The divide between north and south has complicated the economic response to the coronavirus, which has no way to mobilize 500 billion in loans and even to agree on a common debt, a commitment which was already based on reduced ambitions, due to the northern harshness. Expectations on the coronabons (claimed by the South, the ECB and the Commission) during the negotiation were downgraded to only a reference to the commitment to discuss them in a second phase. That is to say, they have been removed from the immediate agenda and the South’s struggle is only to get them to discuss a possible second part, the recovery. But Italy, Spain and France are still pushing to reach this low.

This was demonstrated, for example, by Spain’s position before the Eurogroup. President Pedro Sánchez had stood at the last leaders’ summit with his Italian counterpart, Giuseppe Conte, in the face of a refusal to speak of any mechanism for debt mutualization by states like Germany or the Netherlands. However, yesterday the economic vice-president Nadia Calviño was satisfied with the fact that the meeting came out “a clear determination to work as soon as possible in raising proposals on the debt sharing”.

But how to (or not) write down this commitment to fund an ambitious economic recovery plan through tools such as the recovery fund proposed by France or by curators Paolo Gentiloni or Thierry Breton? This kept the finance ministers stuck at the close of this edition.

While France, Italy and Spain pushed for a clear and committed mention, the Netherlands, Germany and Austria rejected it, committed to activating only existing mechanisms and, at most, creating a solidarity fund with voluntary contributions in the form of a “gift”. “To rebuild the economy. A proposal that the same Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative Josep Borrell rejected in an interview yesterday at The World, calling it “alms”. The eurozone ministers were working on the writing of this text, which will then be passed to the European leaders, who will have to approve it permanently.

Italy rejects rescue

But if the debate on how to jointly finance the economic recovery of the entire Eurozone has already become part of the second phase of the economic response to the coronavirus, it is because there is one that is not the first to be controversial. This is what some have called the shield, which is enough for the north. The finance ministers were coming to the meeting with this more consensual, well-defined part, but with splinters to polish. This is an emergency “safety net”, as Vice President Calviño said yesterday, of half a trillion euros in credit lines activated by different means and aimed at companies, governments and workers.

The most disputed and focused on the other major debate yesterday was the line of credit through the European rescue fund (Mede) of up to 240 billion euros. This is the mechanism that Germany and the Netherlands defend, but which Italy rejects completely because it is stigmatized to accept a financial bailout, which is also linked to conditions, such as structural adjustments under the supervision of fear. Troika. Italy does not want to hear or hear of this mechanism unless it is bound to any condition, while yesterday Spain moved away from Rome and approached Paris, ensuring that it could agree to activate it in more lax linked conditions. in the fight for coronavirus. However, Calviño made it clear that Spain “has no need” to accept it. In other words, she also does not want to be told that she had to be rescued.

The second measure that also needs to be polished by ministers is the $ billion mechanism announced by Brussels to help fund ERTOs, which would be backed by guarantees from all states so that the Commission could issue debt. Spain had always called for the launch of a European unemployment fund, and, as Calviño said yesterday, this is not “exactly” Spain’s request, but it was considered a good embryo for a future stable tool. Quite the opposite of what is demanded by countries such as the Netherlands, which claim to make it clear that this is a temporary and extraordinary mechanism designed to combat coronavirus. The EUR 200,000 of loans remaining to reach the half a trillion would be put by the European Investment Bank with a guarantee of 25 billion euros from the countries and did not provoke any controversy.

But the background of all these technical debates is political: sharing or not risks, deepening or not in the European tax union. And in the face of the urgency of the moment, most countries (except Italy) agree to quickly activate this first credit shield and leave for the second phase the debt mutualization debate.