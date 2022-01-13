The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the United States has increased by 23,000 people.

Initial unemployment claims in the United States have increased by 23,000 people.

The Labor Department reports that 230,000 initial claims were filed last week.

According to the US Labor Department, the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims increased by 23,000 to 230,000 last week.

For the week ending January, analysts predicted 200,000 claims.

The previous week’s figure of 207,000 was left unchanged.

According to the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in the world’s largest economy dropped to 4.2 percent in November, down from 4.6 percent in October.

The US economy, on the other hand, only added 210,000 jobs in November, far less than expected.