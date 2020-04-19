The oil crisis challenges Putin’s power

Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to give in under pressure. This is a matter of pride for Putin himself and an essential aspect of his appeal to Russian elites and the public alike. The trick is to maintain this reputation in the real world, where executives routinely miscalculate and twist while refusing to admit mistakes. The slump in oil prices due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the collapse of the OPEC + contract to cut production are the latest test.
In early March, the Saudis called for a meeting of the OPEC + group to agree on further drastic production cuts of 1.5 million barrels a day to support oil prices as COVID-19 spread and economic activity and demand slowed. The Russians flinched. According to the spokesman for Rosneft, Russia’s national master in the oil sector, led by Igor Sechin, a close associate of Putin: “This deal made no sense from the Russian interests point of view. By removing cheap Arab and Russian oil from our own markets, we are opening the way for expensive American shale oil. “Moscow wanted to maintain current levels of production for a few months to get a better feel for the economic impact of the spreading pandemic before deciding to cut further. And when those cuts came, she wanted to make sure that the United States had its fair share.
Moscow also had other reasons to strike the American energy sector. At the end of last year, Washington imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a strategic gas pipeline between Russia and Germany that postponed the completion date by at least a few months and increased costs when American shale gas entered European markets. More recently, the United States has sanctioned a Rosneft subsidiary, Rosneft Trading, for helping the Maduro regime bypass US restrictions on Venezuelan oil exports.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Premium: Iran’s plan to lure the United States to war“data-reactid =” 15 “>Premium: Iran’s plan to lure the United States to war
Moscow, however, did not expect the Saudi response to the refusal to approve further cuts. The Saudis’ threat to open the spigot and offer substantial discounts on their oil exports pushed oil prices to lows that had not been seen for decades. The price war had begun, even if only the Saudis were chasing him strictly: The Saudis had the capacity to add 2.5 million barrels a day, the Russians 300,000. Moscow was defiant and defiant. Despite Russia’s dependence on oil for two-thirds of its export earnings and 40 percent of its budget revenue, the Treasury announced that Russia could withstand prices of just $ 25 a barrel for up to ten years. It would use its $ 150 billion National Wealth Fund to fill budget gaps that are currently based on an oil price of $ 42 a barrel. That was certainly an exaggeration, and the Russian oil industry itself would suffer significant damage in the short term if the wells had to be closed. However, the ministry sent a clear message that Moscow would not back away.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Downward trend: Many governments are slowing economic activity in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, but an OPEC + agreement to cut production may not raise prices to the level at the beginning of March (source: Investing.com).
Despite this rhetoric, the collapse in oil prices presented Putin with major domestic challenges. Earlier this year, in Russia’s analogy to the Union’s State of the Union address, Putin emphasized his determination to boost the economy and raise living standards, which have largely stagnated in the past six years. The bleak socio-economic conditions fueled nationwide dissatisfaction when the Russians protested educational, health and environmental issues, as well as official corruption, calluses and incompetence. The riots have not risen to a level that threatens Putin, but the Kremlin has historically been suspicious of mass dissatisfaction – labor protests ultimately played a role in the overthrow of Russian autocracy in 1917 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. “Data -reactid = “24”>Downward trend: Many governments are slowing economic activity in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, but an OPEC + agreement to cut production may not raise prices to the level at the beginning of March (source: Investing.com).
Despite this rhetoric, the collapse in oil prices presented Putin with major domestic challenges. Earlier this year, in Russia’s analogy to the Union’s State of the Union address, Putin emphasized his determination to boost the economy and raise living standards, which have largely stagnated in the past six years. The bleak socio-economic conditions fueled nationwide dissatisfaction when the Russians protested educational, health and environmental issues, as well as official corruption, calluses and incompetence. The riots have not risen to a level that threatens Putin, but the Kremlin has historically been suspicious of mass dissatisfaction – labor protests ultimately played a role in the overthrow of Russian autocracy in 1917 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Now the global economic consequences of COVID-19 would inevitably slow down Russian economic growth. A sustained slump in oil prices would almost certainly drive the economy into recession. Putin’s promises have evaporated. Under these circumstances, Putin needs to raise and stabilize oil prices. The question was how to do it without giving in to Saudi or American pressure.
President Donald. Trump gave Putin the opening he was looking for. Trump initially hailed the fall in prices as a “big tax cut”, but at the end of March he changed his mind under pressure from the domestic oil sector. He set about convincing the two strong men he had cultivated since taking office, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Putin, to agree to major cuts in production.
On March 31, Trump called Putin to discuss the novel coronavirus crisis and oil markets. The Kremlin’s declarations routinely note who initiates the call when Putin speaks to foreign leaders, and the Kremlin ad makes it clear that Trump made the call – the conclusion was that Trump and not Putin urgently needed relief from the price war and the pandemic needed. The next day, Russia sent a lot of humanitarian aid to New York and reaffirmed that the United States, not Russia, was in need. Three days later, Putin announced that Russia was ready to work with its partners, the United States and Saudi Arabia, to stabilize the oil markets. Production could be reduced by up to 10 million barrels a day. He supported another OPEC + meeting to work out the details. For Moscow, cuts in US production, an important Russian target since the crisis began, should be part of the agreement.
While Putin was spinning, two stories about the oil price war became more important in the Russian media. One portrayed the Saudis as determined to dislodge American shale oil from the market through crater oil prices. The other believed that the price war had been a conspiracy between the United States and Saudi Arabia from the start to undermine the Russian oil sector through a combination of production cuts and sanctions. The first story freed Russia from any evil will against the United States, and the second portrayed Russia as an innocent victim. Both reinforced the standard Kremlin tropics of Russian goodwill and sacrifice.
Where oil prices will appear in the coming months is far from certain. Daniel Yergin, a leading global energy expert, has noted in Foreign Affairs that prices are likely to drop in late April and May when demand falls and storage capacity is exhausted. The OPEC + cuts agreed this weekend – 9.7 million barrels a day – are not enough to prevent the price drop. In this environment, US production will inevitably decline, as Moscow would like, but Saudi and Russian production will also go beyond what has already been negotiated, if not through further negotiations, then through market dynamics. No matter what Trump, MBS and Putin do, there are more difficult times ahead. But for the Russians, despite the initial misconceptions, Putin will act as a decisive and constructive leader in the fight against the crisis and will play a stronger hand than Trump. More importantly, Putin and Russia didn’t give in.
By Yale Global Online
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Other Top Reads by Oilprice.com:“data-reactid =” 36 “>Other Top Reads by Oilprice.com:
Read this article on OilPrice.com