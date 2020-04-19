The oil crisis challenges Putin’s power

Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to give in under pressure. This is a matter of pride for Putin himself and an essential aspect of his appeal to Russian elites and the public alike. The trick is to maintain this reputation in the real world, where executives routinely miscalculate and twist while refusing to admit mistakes. The slump in oil prices due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the collapse of the OPEC + contract to cut production are the latest test.

In early March, the Saudis called for a meeting of the OPEC + group to agree on further drastic production cuts of 1.5 million barrels a day to support oil prices as COVID-19 spread and economic activity and demand slowed. The Russians flinched. According to the spokesman for Rosneft, Russia’s national master in the oil sector, led by Igor Sechin, a close associate of Putin: “This deal made no sense from the Russian interests point of view. By removing cheap Arab and Russian oil from our own markets, we are opening the way for expensive American shale oil. “Moscow wanted to maintain current levels of production for a few months to get a better feel for the economic impact of the spreading pandemic before deciding to cut further. And when those cuts came, she wanted to make sure that the United States had its fair share.

Moscow also had other reasons to strike the American energy sector. At the end of last year, Washington imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a strategic gas pipeline between Russia and Germany that postponed the completion date by at least a few months and increased costs when American shale gas entered European markets. More recently, the United States has sanctioned a Rosneft subsidiary, Rosneft Trading, for helping the Maduro regime bypass US restrictions on Venezuelan oil exports.

Premium: Iran's plan to lure the United States to war

Moscow, however, did not expect the Saudi response to the refusal to approve further cuts. The Saudis’ threat to open the spigot and offer substantial discounts on their oil exports pushed oil prices to lows that had not been seen for decades. The price war had begun, even if only the Saudis were chasing him strictly: The Saudis had the capacity to add 2.5 million barrels a day, the Russians 300,000. Moscow was defiant and defiant. Despite Russia’s dependence on oil for two-thirds of its export earnings and 40 percent of its budget revenue, the Treasury announced that Russia could withstand prices of just $ 25 a barrel for up to ten years. It would use its $ 150 billion National Wealth Fund to fill budget gaps that are currently based on an oil price of $ 42 a barrel. That was certainly an exaggeration, and the Russian oil industry itself would suffer significant damage in the short term if the wells had to be closed. However, the ministry sent a clear message that Moscow would not back away.

Downward trend: Many governments are slowing economic activity in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, but an OPEC + agreement to cut production may not raise prices to the level at the beginning of March (source: Investing.com).



Despite this rhetoric, the collapse in oil prices presented Putin with major domestic challenges. Earlier this year, in Russia’s analogy to the Union’s State of the Union address, Putin emphasized his determination to boost the economy and raise living standards, which have largely stagnated in the past six years. The bleak socio-economic conditions fueled nationwide dissatisfaction when the Russians protested educational, health and environmental issues, as well as official corruption, calluses and incompetence. The riots have not risen to a level that threatens Putin, but the Kremlin has historically been suspicious of mass dissatisfaction – labor protests ultimately played a role in the overthrow of Russian autocracy in 1917 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

