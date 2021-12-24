The opening and closing times of TJ Maxx for Christmas and New Year’s are listed below.

TJ Maxx’s Christmas and New Year’s hours are explained.

THE HOLIDAYS ARE HERE, and TJ Maxx is adjusting its hours to reflect the season.

Because every year is different, the chain has made it simple for customers to see what they can expect in the coming year.

TJ Maxx is preparing for the end of the year by changing their store hours in honor of the Christmas holiday.

TJ Maxx will be closed on Christmas Day, but the store will be open on Christmas Eve for those looking to do some last-minute shopping.

Customers should check their local TJ Maxx store for their opening and closing times because each location operates on different hours.

Despite the fact that the store will be closed on Christmas Day, regular hours will resume in the New Year.

The store’s website states that they will be open as usual on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for anyone looking to exchange Christmas gifts or treat themselves to a New Year’s shopping spree.

Groupon is the place to go for great deals on last-minute Christmas shopping.

TJ Maxx 2021 Christmas sale coupons are available on the Groupon app, with free shipping on orders over (dollar)89 and 50% off gifts for kids and women.

Customers are advised to shop on Wednesdays if they want to get a good deal at TJ Maxx.

New shipments arrive on Tuesday evenings, so those markdowns will be available first thing Wednesday morning.

TJ Maxx, on the other hand, will usually give a discount if a customer finds an item that isn’t marked down but has an imperfection.

