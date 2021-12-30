The opening and closing times of TJ Maxx for the New Year are explained.

THE HOLIDAYS ARE HERE, and TJ Maxx is adjusting its hours to reflect the season.

Because each year is different, the chain has made it simple for customers to see what they can expect in the coming year.

As the year 2021 draws to a close, TJ Maxx is preparing for the holidays by changing their store hours.

Customers should check their local TJ Maxx store’s opening and closing times as each store operates on different hours.

Despite the fact that the store will be closed on Christmas Day, regular hours will resume in the New Year.

The store’s website states that they will be open as usual on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for anyone looking to exchange Christmas gifts or treat themselves to a New Year’s shopping spree.

Customers are advised to shop on Wednesdays if they want to get a good deal at TJ Maxx because the merchandise is generally discounted.

New shipments arrive on Tuesday evenings, so those markdowns will be available first thing on Wednesday morning.

TJ Maxx will usually give a discount if a customer finds an item that is not marked down but has an imperfection.