The option markets point to a possible recovery in US stocks

NEW YORK, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Stock options activity suggests a possible recovery in ailing US stocks after markets saw their biggest weekly decline since the financial crisis as the outbreak of the corona virus accelerated beyond China’s borders.

The rapid rise in market volatility has raised the price of short-term futures on the Cboe Volatility Index over longer-term futures – an event that studies have found a median gain of 7% for the S&P 500 benchmark within 30 days within 30 days is a market analysis company Arbor Data Science.

Structural inversion, as the pattern is called, was “a historically reliable indicator, but we have never had a coronavirus before,” said Christopher Murphy, co-director of derivatives at Susquehanna Financial Group.

The VIX, known as “Wall Street’s fear meter”, reached its highest level in February 2018 and ended on Friday at 40:11. A week ago it was traded on August 17th. The S&P 500 fell 11.5% weekly.

Uncertainty about the course of the virus and its economic impact is likely to make the picture more difficult for investors looking to determine a point of entry into stocks by trying to spot potential volatility spikes, some strategists said.

Even so, some investment managers have started to suggest that the sale could come close to a crescendo.

After falling sharply this week, U.S. stocks are closer to fair value, said Arnim Holzer, macro and correlation defense strategist at EAB Investment Advisors.

“We’re moving to the area where the S&P has earned its living,” he said.

The S&P 500 has seen a weekly drop of 10% or more in its history, and these declines have been followed by an average rise of 3.5%, data from Bespoke Investment showed. Profits over the next three months averaged 5.6%, although the index fell more than that period, suggesting that the period after such a sharp decline is usually volatile for the markets.

Other corners of the options market showed caution among investors, but no excessive fear, said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Trading, in their view, reflected investors who wanted to make profits from their downside protection, but often did not replace these hedges with positions that protect them from further declines.

At the same time, the demand for put options for downside protection in relation to call options for upward participation has not skyrocketed.

Apart from an increase on Thursday, the offset measuring demand for put versus call has remained close to its average level for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over the past six months, according to options analyst Trade Alert.

This could be because investors saw a further drop in stocks at the beginning of the epidemic in China before spreading outside the country, said Stacey Gilbert, portfolio manager for derivatives at Glenmede Investment Management.

While there is evidence that some investors haven’t pressed the panic button, they don’t seem to be on guard either. According to Holzer from EAB Investment Advisors, expectations for further fluctuations in US stocks relative to actual stock movements remain high.

The implied 30-day volatility for SPY was 44% on Friday, while the realized volatility was 25.3% according to the Trade Alert. This gap suggests that investors are still concerned about further sales.

Although stocks have sold significantly, there is still potential for movement in other asset classes, such as B. Loans that lead to market fluctuations, said Holzer. (Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Daniel Wallis)