The Pakistan-Iran-Turkey cargo train arrives in Ankara, resuming the route after ten years.

The train journey from Pakistan to Turkiye, Iran, takes around 13 days and covers 3,666 miles.

Following the resumption of operations, a ceremony was held in Istanbul on Wednesday to commemorate the arrival of the first Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train carrying goods from Pakistan to Turkiye via Iran.

On December 1, the ITI cargo train left Islamabad.

21st, 2021, and took 13 days to arrive in Ankara.

The ceremony was attended by Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu, Pakistan’s National Assembly Member Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, and Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand.

The train traveled 5,981 kilometers (3,666 miles) in 12 days and 21 hours after departing from the Margalla station in Islamabad.

The cargo train is intended to increase trade between Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey.

It consists of eight loaded wagons, each 20 feet long and capable of carrying 22 tons.

In his speech, Karaismailoglu stated that the new railway will give industrialists and businesspeople on the Pakistan-Iran-Turkey route new options.

“It will save time and money compared to sea transportation between Pakistan and Turkiye, which takes 35 days,” he said.

“A new railway corridor will be provided to our exporters in the south of Asia — which has the highest population density in the world — with the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train, which will reach Pakistan, neighboring India, China, Afghanistan, and Iran.”

As a result, our country will be one step closer to realizing its ambitions of becoming a crossroads and logistics hub between Asia and Europe,” Karaismailoglu added.

Qureshi said during the ceremony that the ITI train would help to improve regional connectivity and promote economic and commercial activities in the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) region.

The Regional Cooperation for Development organization was founded in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey and was renamed ECO in 1985.

According to Qureshi, the train will allow Pakistan to expand its exports and strengthen its ties with international markets, including those in Europe.

“The current Pakistani government believes in regional connectivity, and we believe that in order to play a role at the national level, we must be financially stable.”

Not only do we need peace in our region to accomplish this, but we also need.

