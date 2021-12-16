The pandemic’s trajectory puts supply chains at risk, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch Ratings says supply chains are at risk as a result of the pandemic’s trajectory.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Because of the coronavirus pandemic’s trajectory, supply chains remain vulnerable to potential event risk, according to Fitch Ratings.

According to the global rating agency, “global sales are expected to increase but will likely remain about 6% below the pre-pandemic level in 2019.”

However, it warned that increased production and inventory rebuilding could lead to price hikes in the second half of 2022.

During the post-pandemic era, record-high inflation has posed a threat to global economic recovery.

According to Eurostat’s provisional figures, the euro area’s annual inflation rate in November was 4.9 percent, the highest since 1997.

Consumer prices in the United States rose 6.2 percent in October, the largest 12-month increase since 1990, while producer prices rose 8.6 percent on an annual basis.