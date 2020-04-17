The Paris Bourse ends the week with optimism (+ 3.42%)

The Paris Bourse ended in an optimistic mood (+ 3.42%) Friday, supported by the hope of a gradual recovery in economic activity at a time when several countries are starting to deconfinate, as well as by the prospect possible treatment for coronavirus.

The CAC 40 index gained 148.85 points to 4,499.01 points, in a significant trade volume of 4.8 billion euros. The day before, it had finished almost in equilibrium (-0.08%).

In the past week, the CAC 40 has lost 1.04%. Since January 1, it has fallen 25.11%.

“Overall, we had a week a little bit of a roller-coaster” but which “ends rather well”, summarizes with AFP Andrea Tuéni, analyst at Saxo Bank.

Several factors explain this “optimistic mood” of the day, according to him: “throughout the week, there was much talk of deconfinement and the fact that savings could start again”.

“Donald Trump was again quite enthusiastic about this desire to resume activity even if he did not really reveal an agenda,” he added.

The plan of the American president, which foresees that 29 states on 50 can reopen soon, and the slowing down of the rate of propagation of the epidemic in Europe, give to the market participants more visibility on an exit from crisis.

Germany plans to reopen soon its stores and from May 4, schools and high schools. Deconfinement is also on the way in Denmark, Austria, Italy and Switzerland.

“There is also a lot of noise around a drug (from the American laboratory) Gilead which has shown a priori an effectiveness in the treatment of coronavirus, which gives hope to investors who want to believe in a cure. “, adds Mr. Tuéni.

Side indicators, Chinese growth figures released Friday show a GDP decline of 6.8% year on year in the 1st quarter, unheard of since the establishment of quarterly statistics in the early 1990s.

Also in China, retail sales, which provide a good measure of consumption, fell by more than 15.8% in March over one year, while industrial production picked up with a decline of only 1.1% .

The European car market, already down in previous months, collapsed by 55.1% in March.

– Aeronautics takes off –

On the value front, the aeronautics sector, which has been damaged by the coronavirus crisis, has taken its revenge, galvanized by the announcement of Boeing which will gradually resume production of commercial aircraft in the United States next week.

Airbus gained 6.77% to 56.80 euros.

LVMH rose 4.43% to 358.00 euros. The world’s number one luxury said it expected a second quarter “still very affected by the crisis” after the publication of sales down 15% in the first quarter, to 10.6 billion euros.

“The figures are not good but not as catastrophic as we might have expected” and the group had “reassuring comments on the resumption of activity in China,” said Tuéni.

L’Oréal, for its part, took 1.27% to 247.60 euros after seeing its activity fall by more than 4% in the first quarter under the impact of the pandemic, when it had anticipated a drop in the around 5% of its quarterly turnover.

Rémy Cointreau appreciated by 1.57% to 103.60 euros.

Orange rose 1.84% to 11.37 euros after maintaining its 2020 targets despite the health crisis.