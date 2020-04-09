The Platform Is Set for Virtual Conferences: Will It Live Up to Its Promises?

As the global economy struggles to adapt to the rapid changes the coronavirus pandemic has forced upon the world, the virtual conference space is booming. The need to engage, communicate and expand our network has perhaps never been so necessary as businesses struggle to survive what may be the next great economic depression.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency are sectors of the financial technology industry that are used to leading the way when it comes to innovation, and it’s no surprise that blockchain conferences are quickly moving online in an effort to keep people in the crypto community connected while also maintaining the strict social distancing we should all be following during this testing time.

