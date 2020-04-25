The postal union chief replies to President Trump’s “joke” comments

President Trump offered a broadside against the troubled post office in the Oval Office on Friday. “The postal service is a joke,” he said. Trump’s longstanding resentment reappeared: The prices charged by the USPS giant, especially Amazon, are too low, Trump says.

Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), the union representing urban mail carriers, appeared on Yahoo Finance a few hours later and replied.

“I would say the administration is grossly misinformed about postal finance before and after the pandemic,” said Rolando. “The postal service and its employees are absolutely not kidding.”

Trump’s claim that the service is experiencing financial difficulties due to low rates, which has previously been refuted by fact checkers, is part of a fierce debate in Washington that is likely to worsen in the coming weeks as officials weigh up to help the postal service do both use existing authority or as part of another stimulus package.

Trump was clear on Friday: “If they don’t raise the price, I won’t sign anything,” he said.

President Trump spoke after the signing of the paycheck protection program and health improvement law on Friday (OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP via Getty Images).

The USPS "no longer needs debt"

The U.S. Postal Service, which operates as an independent federal agency and generally does not receive federal money, has faced economic difficulties in recent years and the current crisis threatens to push it over the edge.

“We have to start thinking in these apocalyptic terms,” ​​said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Who oversees the post office, in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, “because we have to face the apocalypse.”

According to some estimates, mail volume (and related income) could decrease by 50% this year, and Connelly predicts that they could run out of money by summer.

The most recent stimulus package included some aid: $ 10 billion in additional borrowing agency.

Congressional Democrats say Trump personally removed the more generous provisions from the bill during the negotiations. The NALC called the conditional line of credit a “slap in the face” and Connolly said it was unacceptable.



The postal workers continued to work during the pandemic. (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

“The postal service no longer needs debt,” said Rolando. “What you need is to be in a position where you were before the virus, after the virus.”

The loan money is controversial because it is subject to conditions. On Thursday, the Washington Post published a story that reports that the Trump administration is “considering taking unprecedented control over key US postal operations” using the line of credit as a lever.

“We will set certain criteria for a post-reform program as part of the loan,” Finance Minister Mnuchin said on Friday.

Hours after his remarks, Trump followed with a tweet that made it clear that he “would never let our post office fail”.

I will never let our post office fail. It has been poorly managed for years, especially since the advent of the internet and modern technology. The people who work there are great and we will keep them happy, healthy and healthy! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2020

Will there be help with a "phase 4" deal?

The party-political gap seems to lie in what “saving” the postal service means. Democrats – and many other USPS allies – want to forget the $ 10 billion loan and just give money for the service.

