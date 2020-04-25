The postal union chief replies to President Trump’s “joke” comments

President Trump offered a broadside against the troubled post office in the Oval Office on Friday. “The postal service is a joke,” he said. Trump’s longstanding resentment reappeared: The prices charged by the USPS giant, especially Amazon, are too low, Trump says.
Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), the union representing urban mail carriers, appeared on Yahoo Finance a few hours later and replied.
“I would say the administration is grossly misinformed about postal finance before and after the pandemic,” said Rolando. “The postal service and its employees are absolutely not kidding.”
Trump’s claim that the service is experiencing financial difficulties due to low rates, which has previously been refuted by fact checkers, is part of a fierce debate in Washington that is likely to worsen in the coming weeks as officials weigh up to help the postal service do both use existing authority or as part of another stimulus package.
Trump was clear on Friday: “If they don’t raise the price, I won’t sign anything,” he said.
The USPS "no longer needs debt"
The U.S. Postal Service, which operates as an independent federal agency and generally does not receive federal money, has faced economic difficulties in recent years and the current crisis threatens to push it over the edge.
“We have to start thinking in these apocalyptic terms,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Who oversees the post office, in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, “because we have to face the apocalypse.”
According to some estimates, mail volume (and related income) could decrease by 50% this year, and Connelly predicts that they could run out of money by summer.
The most recent stimulus package included some aid: $ 10 billion in additional borrowing agency.
Congressional Democrats say Trump personally removed the more generous provisions from the bill during the negotiations. The NALC called the conditional line of credit a “slap in the face” and Connolly said it was unacceptable.
“The postal service no longer needs debt,” said Rolando. “What you need is to be in a position where you were before the virus, after the virus.”
The loan money is controversial because it is subject to conditions. On Thursday, the Washington Post published a story that reports that the Trump administration is “considering taking unprecedented control over key US postal operations” using the line of credit as a lever.
“We will set certain criteria for a post-reform program as part of the loan,” Finance Minister Mnuchin said on Friday.
Hours after his remarks, Trump followed with a tweet that made it clear that he “would never let our post office fail”.
I will never let our post office fail. It has been poorly managed for years, especially since the advent of the internet and modern technology. The people who work there are great and we will keep them happy, healthy and healthy!
– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2020
Will there be help with a "phase 4" deal?
The party-political gap seems to lie in what “saving” the postal service means. Democrats – and many other USPS allies – want to forget the $ 10 billion loan and just give money for the service.
They hope to clear the USPS’s outstanding debt and provide $ 25 billion to support its finances. There is also an urge to repeal a rule that requires the postal service to pre-finance employee pension plans.
“Package prices are not an issue with this virus,” Rolando said of the president’s demands. “The problem is the loss of letter volume and the related revenue.”
Rolando said that he only wished for his members to be appropriated to fill the hole caused by the broad economic closure. Rolando worked as a postman in Florida from the late 1970s and became the 18th President of the NALC in 2009.
A struggle made difficult by postal voting
For many, the centerpiece of all this back and forth is the possible role of the postal service in the autumn elections.
Democrats are pushing for stronger postal voting so people can vote, even though the coronavirus still restricts large gatherings of people. Spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that “in this next bill we have to do the postal service” and added that this is “directly related to voting by email”.
The President has repeated stood up against E-mail voting efforts have recently intensified. "In my opinion, postal ballot papers are corrupt." (This is another claim that has been criticized by fact checkers.)
He was also concerned about what the changes to the electoral system would mean for Republican election prospects. “The things they had there were crazy,” Trump said as he talked about democratic initiatives that were removed from the phase 3 deal. “You had things – voting levels that if you would ever agree, you would never vote for a Republican in this country again.”
Efforts to turn the country towards postal voting have also been a stimulating topic for the Democrats. The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, said recently about the post: “People may take it [Trump] wants it to be compromised on the way to fall. “
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged democratic candidate, went on during a fundraiser on Thursday. “Imagine you are threatening not to finance the post. What is God’s name about? “he said according to the pool report. Biden said he thought Trump could try to push back the election because” only if he thinks he can possibly win “.
Rolando offers its members to help with all decisions by states about mail-in voting. “We are ready to expand our longstanding role in this process,” he said.
Ben Werschkul is a producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.
Continue reading:
Coronavirus-triggered postal and post fights come to Congress
How corona virus could be the "last straw" for the U.S. postal service
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit.
