The Price Stability Committee of Turkiye meets to discuss inflation.

The Price Stability Committee of Turkiye gets together to talk about inflation.

The meeting will discuss ways to combat inflation, which was 36.08 percent in December in Turkiye.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkiye’s Price Stability Committee met on Wednesday to discuss measures to aid in the fight against inflation this year, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The meeting, which was chaired by Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, decided to take steps to ensure supply security and to update the mechanisms used to lower agricultural input costs.

The ministry stated that price movements that do not match the supply-demand balance will be closely monitored.

Turkiye’s inflation rate hit a 19-year high in December, reaching 36.08 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Monday.

The Price Stability Committee was established by presidential decree on June 30, 2021, as promised in the government’s landmark economic reform package in March 2021.

Treasury and finance ministers, trade, labor and social security ministers, energy and natural resources ministers, industry and technology ministers, and agriculture and forestry ministers, as well as the Central Bank governor and the chief of strategy and budget, make up the committee.