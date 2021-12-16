The private sector must comply with the vaccine mandate by December in New York City.

New York City has mandated that the private sector implement the vaccine mandate by December.

184,000 businesses must apply in the nation’s most populous city, according to a mandate.

By the end of the year, all private sector employers in New York City must have implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, the mandate will affect roughly 184,000 businesses.

Starting in December, he said, vaccine proof will be required for indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment for children aged 5 to 11.

“New Yorkers over the age of 12 will now be required to receive two mRNA vaccine doses, up from one, beginning December 27,” he added.

“Vaccination will be required for children aged 5 to 11 to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities such as sports, band, orchestra, and dance.”

The requirement for the first vaccine dose will go into effect on December 1st.

With this decision, the country’s most populous city becomes the first to impose a vaccine mandate on the private sector.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio also announced Monday that more than 12.6 million vaccine doses have been administered, but there have been 109 new hospitalizations and 1,879 new cases.

“We need to take a big step forward.”

Restrictions are beginning to reappear.

“We’re seeing a lot of shutdowns,” he explained.

“Those restrictions must not be reinstated.”

“In New York, we cannot have shutdowns,” he said at a press conference.

“The more universal they are, the more likely it is that employees will say, ‘All right, it’s time.'”

This is what I’m going to do.

Because you can’t jump from one industry or company to the next.

“It’s something that needs to be universal in order to protect everyone,” he added.