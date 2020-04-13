The production cut agreement raises oil prices in Asia

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

And in the morning, WTI rose 7.03 percent to $ 24.36, and North Sea Brent rose 4.6 percent.

Prices maintained an afternoon high in the Asian marketsWTI crude price was $ 23.94 (an increase of 5 percent), and the price of Brent crude continued to rise by 4.2 percent in afternoon trading, slightly lower than morning trading, and the price of a barrel reached $ 32.83.

She agreed OPEC And its partners (OPEC Plus Group) Sunday evening during a video conference on “The largest cut in production in history”, Hoping this will drive up the price The oil Amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

It is worth noting that a group “OPEC” And its partners (OPEC Plus Group) agreed on Sunday to an unprecedented reduction in production equivalent to about 10 percent of global supply, to support falling crude prices in the midst of a pandemic Corona Virus.

