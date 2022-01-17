The production of automobiles in Turkiye will decrease in 2021.

In 2021, Turkiye’s automobile production will decrease.

While auto production is on the decline, exports are expected to rise in 2021.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) reported on Monday that Turkiye’s overall automotive production will decrease by 2% to 1.27 million units per year in 2021.

According to the association’s press release, car production fell by 8% last year to 782,835 units, down from the previous year.

Automobile sales fell by 3% to 772,722 units in 2021, compared to 2020, and car sales fell by 8% to 561,853 units.

Meanwhile, in 2021, commercial vehicle production increased by 11% year over year.

Overall, automotive exports increased by 2% in 2021 compared to 2020, while car exports decreased by 5% during the same period.

Turkiye earned (dollar)29.9 billion by exporting 937,000 vehicle units, while car exports totaled 565,361 units, worth (dollar)9.3 billion.