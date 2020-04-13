The race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues. 3 health care stocks to watch

The question that keeps the world awake at night: when will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready? Since China released the genetic sequence of the virus on January 10, researchers in several countries have worked around the clock to develop an effective and safe vaccine. Although the rapid pace of the development process has been impressive to say the least, patience is required as the task ahead will certainly not be easy.
However, in the past few days, some healthcare companies have made progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, which gives hope that we are well on our way to eradicate this deadly virus. Seasoned Wall Street observers know that the race winner is committed to glory. The market can reward its efforts well.
With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at three health stocks that have emerged as strong competitors in the world’s most discussed breed. Based on the data, each of these names could have a significant upward trend if the result turns out to be in their favor.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)
Wall Street’s focus has once again focused on Inovio Pharmaceuticals. The company, which developed SynCon DNA technology and its CELLECTRA electroporation delivery system to stimulate immune responses to target virus infected or tumor cells, has made significant progress in its COVID-19 vaccine development program. As a result, an analyst believes that in addition to the 145% increase that has already been achieved, further profits can be expected since the beginning of the year.
Five-star analyst Charles Duncan wrote for Cantor that on April 6, not only was the first healthy volunteer treated with INO’s experimental INO-4800 vaccine, the FDA also accepted the candidate’s application for Investigational New Drug (IND). During the study, the company will dose 40 healthy volunteers, with preliminary data on safety and immunogenicity expected by late summer.
“We’re seeing how quickly this program has gone from idea to action, as Inovio went from determining the genetic sequence on January 10 to designing INO-4800, conducting pre-clinical studies to support an IND, and producing clinical procedures could pass product quality to start the study in less than three months. As previously mentioned, we believe that the Inovio platform is well suited for the rapid processing of a vaccine candidate, as the company has extensive experience in developing vaccines against numerous viruses such as MERS-CoV, Ebola, Zika and Lassa fever and DNA has vaccines based are faster to develop and produce than protein / virus biologics, ”commented Duncan.
With regard to INO’s MERS vaccine candidate INO-4700, statistically significant T cell responses were generated in 71% of participants after two vaccinations and in 76% of participants after three vaccinations, suggesting that cellular immunity was generated. According to Duncan, this shows that the company’s platform can stimulate an immune response, as well as “… the potential of INO-4800 to quickly have a positive impact on the COVID-19 pandemic, or even potentially have future outbreaks with one more effectively Vaccine. “
So it should come as no surprise that Duncan has both an Overweight rating, as well as a $12 price target for the stock, and if that goal is achieved, a 12-month gain of 48% could be on the cards. (To see Duncan's track record, click here)
If we now turn to the rest of the street, INO’s consensus rating for moderate purchases is divided into 3 purchases and 2 holds, which were awarded in the last three months. At $ 10.25, the average price target is less aggressive than Duncan’s and indicates an upside potential of 26%. (See Inovio stock research on TipRanks)
VBI Vaccines has already developed a hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac, which is on the market in Israel and has completed a phase 3 development program in the United States, Europe and Canada. VBIV is now battling COVID-19 and some street members like their chances.
After the company announced that it had partnered with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine against COVID-19, but also against MERS and SARS, John Newman of Canaccord Genuity sees the long-term growth story of VBIV as such is even stronger.
Newman notes that preclinical development is on the right track and a clinical trial could even begin by the end of 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, VBIV will use the NRC’s clinical expertise and COVID-19 spike antigens, as well as its own encapsulated antigens, to use a virus-like particle (EVLP) platform, coronavirus antigens, and viral vaccine expertise to become a lead candidate identify who you can focus on.
Part of the enthusiasm of the five-star analyst is related to the technology itself. The eVLP platform enables the production of antigens with the correct trimer conformation, which has been a key component in the development of other viral vaccines. In addition, the 3D conformation of viral antigens could be important for the development of an effective vaccine.
Newman explained VBIV’s strategy as follows: “We believe that VBI’s approach to a pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate is rationally designed to stimulate the production of broadly reactive coronavirus antibodies that protect against future coronavirus strains could. This strategy is important because SARSCoV-2 is a mutant RNA virus and there is some evidence in the literature of a shift in the antigen. “
Since Newman still believes that Sci-B-Vac is approved in the US and Europe and sees the data indicators for VBI-1501 and VBI-1901 as potential catalysts and stayed with the bulls by repeating a buy rating and a $4 price target, meaning 317% upside potential. (To see Newman's track record, click here)
Regarding the consensus breakdown, it has been relatively quiet when it comes to other analyst activities. Only another analyst brought an opinion into the mix, but it was also bullish, which made the consensus rating a moderate buy. Based on the average target price of $ 4.50, the potential profit after 12 months is 369%. (See VBI Vaccines stock analysis on TipRanks)
Altimmune Inc. (ALT)
As for the surname on our list, Altimmune’s approach focuses on mucosal immunity, with the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed using its innovative intranasal platform technology. After an expert discussion with the management, Roth Capital analyst Yasmeen Rahimi believes that there is a chance to fight in this race.
Unlike his colleagues, ALT’s vaccine technology uses a replication-deficient adenovirus vector, serotype 5, to stimulate a broad immune response. One of the advantages of this design is that vaccines can be administered intranasally. This sends the vaccine vector directly to the airway mucosa, where it is the first line of defense against COVID-19 to produce mucosal immunity. As a result, the Ad-COVID vector spurs antigen production within the cell, causing an immune response including cellular, humoral, and antibody-mediated immunity.
Rahimi added: “In particular, these immune responses include the production of high levels of neutralizing antibodies in the serum and effective T cell activation to help them recognize and kill cells infected with the virus. In comparison, conventional vaccines are injectable and do not normally induce mucosal immunity, making intranasal administration a beneficial feature for ALT vaccines. “
In addition to the good news, only one dose of a vaccine is needed using this platform to achieve a robust response. “It is important that this eliminates the need for repeated administrations and provides permanent protection that we believe is a key benefit, especially in a widespread pandemic that requires as much of the population as possible in a short period of time to immunize. Rahimi explained.
Taking all this into account, Rahimi tells investors that their bullish thesis remains very intact. In line with this assumption, the four-star analyst maintained a buy recommendation and a price target of USD 13, bringing the upside potential to a whopping 310%. (To observe Rahimi's track record, click here)
For the past three months, Rahimi has been the only analyst to post a rating on this stock, making the consensus rating a moderate buy. (See Altimmune price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks)