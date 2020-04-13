The race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues. 3 health care stocks to watch

The question that keeps the world awake at night: when will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready? Since China released the genetic sequence of the virus on January 10, researchers in several countries have worked around the clock to develop an effective and safe vaccine. Although the rapid pace of the development process has been impressive to say the least, patience is required as the task ahead will certainly not be easy.

However, in the past few days, some healthcare companies have made progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, which gives hope that we are well on our way to eradicate this deadly virus. Seasoned Wall Street observers know that the race winner is committed to glory. The market can reward its efforts well.

With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at three health stocks that have emerged as strong competitors in the world’s most discussed breed. Based on the data, each of these names could have a significant upward trend if the result turns out to be in their favor.

Wall Street’s focus has once again focused on Inovio Pharmaceuticals. The company, which developed SynCon DNA technology and its CELLECTRA electroporation delivery system to stimulate immune responses to target virus infected or tumor cells, has made significant progress in its COVID-19 vaccine development program. As a result, an analyst believes that in addition to the 145% increase that has already been achieved, further profits can be expected since the beginning of the year.

Five-star analyst Charles Duncan wrote for Cantor that on April 6, not only was the first healthy volunteer treated with INO’s experimental INO-4800 vaccine, the FDA also accepted the candidate’s application for Investigational New Drug (IND). During the study, the company will dose 40 healthy volunteers, with preliminary data on safety and immunogenicity expected by late summer.

“We’re seeing how quickly this program has gone from idea to action, as Inovio went from determining the genetic sequence on January 10 to designing INO-4800, conducting pre-clinical studies to support an IND, and producing clinical procedures could pass product quality to start the study in less than three months. As previously mentioned, we believe that the Inovio platform is well suited for the rapid processing of a vaccine candidate, as the company has extensive experience in developing vaccines against numerous viruses such as MERS-CoV, Ebola, Zika and Lassa fever and DNA has vaccines based are faster to develop and produce than protein / virus biologics, ”commented Duncan.

With regard to INO’s MERS vaccine candidate INO-4700, statistically significant T cell responses were generated in 71% of participants after two vaccinations and in 76% of participants after three vaccinations, suggesting that cellular immunity was generated. According to Duncan, this shows that the company’s platform can stimulate an immune response, as well as “… the potential of INO-4800 to quickly have a positive impact on the COVID-19 pandemic, or even potentially have future outbreaks with one more effectively Vaccine. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “So it should come as no surprise that Duncan has both a Overweight rating, as well as a $ 12 price target for the stock, and if that goal is achieved, a 12-month gain of 48% could be on the cards. (To see Duncan’s track record, click here) “data-reactid =” 20 “> It should come as no surprise that Duncan left both an overweight rating and a $ 12 price target for the stock. If this goal is met, a 12 month gain of 48% could be achieved in the cards. (To see Duncan’s track record, click here)

If we now turn to the rest of the street, INO’s consensus rating for moderate purchases is divided into 3 purchases and 2 holds, which were awarded in the last three months. At $ 10.25, the average price target is less aggressive than Duncan’s and indicates an upside potential of 26%. (See Inovio stock research on TipRanks)

