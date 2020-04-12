The reality of the end of oil

The oil age has driven the world for well over a century. There were two general schools of thought about how it will end up.

There were those who believed that oil production would peak and gradually decline given the high global demand. This is essentially the peak oil argument, which many lay people mistakenly understand as “the world is running out of oil”.

In reality, the argument was not that the world would run out of oil, but that oil production would begin a long decline and wreak havoc in a world that is still heavily dependent on oil.

This version of the oil end became very popular shortly before the shale oil boom. The idea was neatly summarized in 2005 when the late Matt Simmons published Twilight in the Desert, arguing that oil production in Saudi Arabia is on the brink of final decline.

There is no simple substitute for oil in this version, so oil prices rise above $ 100 a barrel (bbl) if people want to maintain mobility. In fact, for a while it looked like this version was going to play.

However, the growing shale oil production largely burst this bubble in 2014 when it became clear that a lot of oil still had to be extracted.

A few years later, a new version of the oil end started to grip. In this version, exponential increases in electric vehicles and carpooling are predicted as two key factors that make oil unnecessary.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Bonus: A global oil cartel?“data-reactid =” 19 “>Bonus: A global oil cartel?

In this version, oil prices decrease when demand begins to decrease. This is the exact opposite of the top oil argument, where oil prices rise when supply begins to decline.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “As Michael Liebreich, the founder and manager of Bloomberg New Energy Finance put it recently on twitter:: “I’ve always said that the oil endgame is not $ 200 / barrel, but $ 20 / barrel.”“data-reactid =” 21 “> As Michael Liebreich, the founder and executive of Bloomberg New Energy Finance, said recently on twitter:: “I’ve always said that the oil endgame is not $ 200 / barrel, but $ 20 / barrel.”

I thought it likely that we would see a combination: a period of bottlenecks and high prices, but ultimately a peak in demand that would lead to lower prices. I wrote an article almost three years ago that outlines this view. However, I felt that this point was probably a decade away. And it would depend heavily on whether US shale oil production continues to grow.

One thing that caused the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is the collapse in oil demand and then prices. The world still needs oil during this crisis, but what we see today is exactly what I think we would see in the peak demand scenario.

In this case we will see the need for a much smaller oil industry. And that’s probably the way we’re going now, with oil prices in the 20s and a time of recovery that is still uncertain.

I think what we saw in 2005-2014 was a preview of the peak oil scenario. Oil companies’ revenue skyrocketed over this period, and energy stocks were one of the best performing sectors.

However, today we see a preview of the peak demand scenario. This result is very different. In this scenario, only the strongest oil companies survive and the sector becomes a sector that most investors would rather avoid.

Are we already there? I don’t think so, but it’s hard to say what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on oil demand. When oil demand declined during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it recovered strongly in 2010. I’m not sure if this will happen this time. This pandemic appears to be destined to change our world in many ways, and some of these ways involve lower oil demand.

If this transition starts seriously, then the peak demand scenario, which I thought we might see in 2030, will be here much earlier.

By Robert Rapier

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Other Top Reads by Oilprice.com:“data-reactid =” 30 “>Other Top Reads by Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com