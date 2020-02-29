The richest in the world lose $ 444 billion in markets after hellish week

(Bloomberg) – The past week has been expensive for most investors, even billionaires.

The wealth of the world’s 500 richest people declined $ 444 billion as the corona virus spread – and spread – the fear that shook stock markets worldwide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 12%, the largest five-day decline since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, in a price that evaporated more than $ 6 trillion from global stocks.

Drubbing has more than wiped out the $ 78 billion in profits the 500 richest people had accumulated since the beginning of the year until last week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire index.

The three richest people in the world – Jeff Bezos from Amazon.com Inc., Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp., and Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH – suffered the biggest losses as their total wealth declined by around $ 30 billion ,

Elon Musk, the 25th richest person in the world, had the fourth-largest weekly loss – $ 9 billion – when his Tesla Inc. shares slipped after a steep rise at the beginning of the year. It still rose $ 8.8 billion in 2020 and has net assets of $ 36.3 billion.

Health officials are struggling to contain the virus, which can lead to potentially fatal pneumonia in a minority of patients and spread from others who look healthy. The World Health Organization has so far failed to declare it a pandemic.

Read More: Nowhere to hide from corona virus since the router hits all sectors

Around 80% of the billionaires in Bloomberg’s wealth ranking are in the red this year, including those whose companies have been involved in the global drama. Micky Arison, chairman of Carnival Corp., lost $ 1 billion this week when the world’s largest cruise company stopped tourists aboard one of its ships in Japan, where at least five passengers died.

