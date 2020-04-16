The richest man in the world gets richer despite the pandemic

Economic reports said the richest person in the world was getting richer, even in the event of an epidemic, and perhaps because of him, referring to Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos.

With consumers staying at home, Bloomberg reported, they rely more on e-commerce giant Amazon. Retail sales rose 5.3% to a record high on Tuesday, taking the founder’s net worth to $ 138.5 billion.

This global epidemic has brought the global economy to a standstill and pushed nearly 17 million Americans on to jobless lists within three weeks.

However, Bezos and many of his wealthy technology and private equity counterparts appear to be doing well, with the help of unprecedented stimulus efforts by governments and central bankers.

And while the combined net worth of the 500 richest people in the world has fallen to $ 553 billion this year, it has risen 20% from its lowest level on March 23, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“The wealth gap will widen with what is happening now. The wealthy have not really had to worry. Yes, they’re less wealthy, but you don’t need to worry about putting food on the table or keeping a roof,” said Matt Malley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. Above their heads. “