The Road to Bitcoin Adoption is Paved with Whole Numbers

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Ten years after Satoshi Nakamoto posited a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, it seems safe to say that Bitcoin has finally caught on. But not as the creator of the cryptocurrency envisioned.

While investors and speculators have rallied behind Bitcoin, its use among retail buyers and sellers remains sluggish.

Crypto forensics firm Chainalysis suggests that $4 billion was transacted in Bitcoin payments in 2019; but Nilson reports that card payment companies processed almost $1,800 in the U.S. alone for every dollar spent with BTC worldwide — even though a recent study by The Economist noted that 34% of survey respondents believe the future for digital currencies will primarily be for online payments.

Significantly, the Economist Intelligence Unit survey was conducted among people in both advanced and emerging economies. Over half of those surveyed saw Bitcoin as a short-term speculative investment tool or a long-term growth asset. With almost three times as many people in developing countries claiming to have used crypto, it is fair to assume that in the West, Bitcoin is largely seen as an investment vehicle.

Analysts and pundits have pointed to varying reasons for the massive discrepancy. Reluctance to embrace new technology, awkward user interfaces, private key security concerns, and a dark history of use for illicit purposes have all been suggested as barriers to the adoption of Bitcoin as money.

Yet there is one, more fundamental, issue Bitcoin presents to potential new users.

It doesn’t look like money.

Bitcoin is in serious need of a denomination schema that resembles something we, mere humans, can comprehend.

The two most common denominations used to describe the cryptocurrency are Bitcoins and Satoshis (or sats). Unlike dollars and cents, which are two orders of magnitude apart, a Bitcoin is eight orders of magnitude greater than a Satoshi.

In other words: while a Bitcoin hovers around $7,000 in value, the community wants “normals” to pay for a $5.00 cup of coffee with either 0.00071428571 Bitcoins or 71,420 Satoshis.

And regular folks just don’t seem to get along with that concept.