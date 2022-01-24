The ruble loses value as the Russian index drops.

Fears about the Ukraine crisis have pushed the Russian ruble to its lowest level since March 2020.

ANKARA

Russian markets on Monday reacted negatively to rising tensions over Ukraine and the possibility of armed conflict.

The MOEX Russia index peaked at 3,162 points on the first trading day of the new week, up from over 3,400 points the previous week.

The index was around 3,250 points at GMT1330, down from about 4,170 points in January.

It was ten weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Russian ruble fell to 78.5, the lowest since March 2020.

While fears that Russia will invade Ukraine remain, the US and the rest of the world have threatened sanctions, and Turkish officials have offered to help broker a solution.