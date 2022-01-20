The Russian central bank is proposing a cryptocurrency ban.

Cryptocurrencies may be banned in Russia, according to the Russian central bank.

The bank proposes that digital currencies be banned from use and mining.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

To protect financial stability, monetary policy sovereignty, and the country’s well-being, the Bank of Russia proposed a ban on using and mining cryptocurrencies on Thursday.

It claimed that as of December, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies had reached (dollar)2.3 trillion, accounting for 1% of global financial assets, and that the anonymity of transactions is being used for illegal activities.

According to the bank, Russian cryptocurrency transactions totaled (dollar)5 billion per year.

The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency market could lead to a financial market bubble, and they “also have signs of a financial pyramid as an increase in their prices is largely driven,” according to the report.

The bank stated that some countries, such as China and Iran, have already banned cryptocurrency use and mining, and that Russia should follow suit.

“Cryptocurrency mining leads to inefficient electric power consumption, endangering the power supply of residential buildings, social infrastructure, and businesses, as well as the implementation of Russia’s environmental agenda,” it continued.