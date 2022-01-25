The sectoral confidence in Turkiye is mixed.

In the services and retail trade sectors, confidence is rising, while in the construction sector, it is falling.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The country’s statistical authority said on Tuesday that the country’s sectoral confidence indices had mixed results this month.

In January, compared to December 2021, seasonally adjusted confidence indices for services and retail trade were up 1.2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, but confidence in the construction sector fell by 5%.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the services index increased to 120.2 in January, up from 118.8 in December.

The business situation and demand-turnover indices in the services sector both increased month over month.

In January, the retail trade confidence index increased from 121.5 to 124.4.

In the month, business activity-sales and the current volume of stock sub-indices both increased.

This month, the construction sector index fell to 85.5 from 90 the month before.

During the month, the sub-index of current overall order books rose, but total employment expectations fell.

Monthly survey results are used to calculate sectoral confidence indices, which are rated from 0-200.

When these indices are above 100, they indicate an optimistic outlook, while when they are below 100, they indicate a pessimistic outlook.