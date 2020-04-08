The self-employed who receive other public benefits may access the aid for cessation of activity

The Government has rectified and changed some points of the regulation of the extraordinary benefit that it approved in mid-March for the self-employed affected by the coronavirus crisis after the demands of this group. Specifically, the Executive has specified today that self-employed workers who receive another Social Security benefit will also be able to access extraordinary aid for cessation of activity. The BOE publishes this Wednesday that this aid will be compatible with any other public benefit “that the beneficiary has been receiving and is compatible with the performance of the activity that it carried out”. However, for the self-employed included in the Special Scheme for Sea Workers, this extraordinary benefit will be “incompatible” with the receipt of aid for the paralysis of the fleet.

The amount of the benefit will be equivalent to 70% of the minimum contribution base and will last one month, which can be extended until the last day of the month in which the alarm condition ends. During its reception, this period “will be understood as listed, there will be no obligation to list and it will not reduce the periods of benefit for cessation of activity to which the beneficiary may be entitled in the future”.

The rule also establishes the recognition of the extraordinary benefit may be requested until the last day of the month following the end of the alarm state. .